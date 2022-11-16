Not Available

In Brooklyn of the '50s, small-time mobster George (David Proval) and his sidekick Dip (Dan Moran) realize they've forgotten the birthday of mob boss Joey (Tony Sirico), so they engage the services of prostitute Glorice (Candis Cayne). Joey's reaction to Glorice gives George a promotion, and he's installed as Joey's assistant. George makes the discovery that gender-bent Glorice is not exactly a woman after all. The problem gets worse: Joey intends to marry Glorice, who plans to blackmail Joey after the wedding.