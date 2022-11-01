Mobile Men

Not Available

The video shows us two young men: one tattooed, the other in knockoff Converse. The pair sit in the back of a moving truck, shooting each other with a handheld camera. They film each other’s bodies and clothing, passing the camera back and forth. Eventually it finds its way back to the filmmaker (briefly glimpsed) who points the lens at the naked chest of one man, then at the tattoos of the other. “Cool, huh? These are my tattoos. I got them to impress the girls. The pain was so intense I cried out…” He lets out a thunderous roar, removing a microphone taped to his chest and reattaching it to his upper arm tattoo. Shots of the filmmaker and the microphone highlight the artifice of what would otherwise appear as an intimate, unrehearsed outtake.