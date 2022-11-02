Not Available

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73: Stargazer

  • Animation
  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SUNRISE

In C.E. 73, tensions between Naturals and Coordinators continue to persist, eventually leading to another war between the Earth Alliance and PLANT. Sven Cal Bayan is a Natural pilot of the elite EA squad, the Phantom Pain, and carries out his squad's various anti-Coordinator missions without fail. Selene McGriff is a Coordinator researcher at the neutral Deep Space Survey and Development Organization (DSSD) and a developer of the GSX-401FW Stargazer space exploration mobile suit. Though their backgrounds are completely different, the expanding war will nevertheless force their paths to collide.

