The economic gap widens between the affluent, technologically advanced, hybrid Coordinators and the simple Earth Alliance known as the Naturals; the rift, unsurprisingly, has driven them apart in the 70th year of the Cosmic times. In an effort to bridge the chasm between them and the Coordinators, the Naturals have built five Gundam warriors that they hope will serve as their potent weapons. But will their plan work?