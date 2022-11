Not Available

Following up on the success of Moby's 2013 album, Innocents, which has been deemed his best album to date since Play, Moby presents a very special double 2DVD/2CD, Almost Home, a 2DVD/2CD set recorded live at LA's Fonda Theater in October 2013. Moby played 2 sets, the first one contains songs from his latest album and the second one is a greatest hits set.