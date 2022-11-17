Moby Dick - Godzilla - Fukushima

Not Available

In a timely precursor, this 40 minute talk sees Alexander Kluge and Joseph Vogl return to their customary roles. Kluge feigns the curious lay reader. He defers to the professional diviner of high and popular culture, Vogl. Together they make a sort of Dante and Vergil team, undaunted by the hellish difficulties in their pursuit of meaning and complexity. And these are the questions they ask themselves: Moby Dick - Ahab. Who are they? Godzilla. How does it compare to MB? What is monstrous, what is monstrosity?