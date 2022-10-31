Not Available

Moby: Hotel Tour 2005 was filmed in Leuven, Belgium during the promotional tour of his studio album. Moby and album collaborator Laura Dawn are the principal vocalists with the band providing backing vocals. This concert showcases twenty four of Moby's best known and newer songs and includes rock, dance and house genres with a couple of covers thrown in for good measure. Overall the performances are excellent with his band really outstanding on the up-tempo numbers. Moby is known primarily for techno and dance releases.