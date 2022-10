Not Available

Mocca are Arina (vocal), Riko (guitar), Toma (bass) and Indra (drum). Mocca plays indie pop folk jazz swing bossanova music. They established in 1999, in Bandung, Indonesia. In 2011, the band has to take a break because Arina has to go to the USA to get married. This documentary tells the story of the band members during these 12 years.