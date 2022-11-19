Not Available

Produced exclusively for DVD, three hilarious hours of the country's finest comic minds battling it out on TVs most outrageous comedy show. MOCK THE WEEK TOO HOT FOR TV 2 is the sharpest, rudest and funniest collection of Mock the Week moments so far, delving into the show's archives to unearth laugh out loud nuggets of comedy gold never previously allowed to be shown. Watch Dara O Briain, Frankie Boyle, Hugh Dennis, Russell Howard, Andy Parsons and a host of Britain s finest stand ups pushing the boundaries further than ever before