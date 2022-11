Not Available

If you've ever wondered how 'Mock the Week' would look in a world without censors, then wonder no more. This exclusive DVD contains three specially expanded episodes with all the smut put back in and an even more outrageous sixty minute reel of completely new "too hot" material. See Dara, Frankie, Russell, Andy and Hugh go further than ever before with star guests like Ed Byrne, Rhod Gilbert and David Mitchell joining in the misbehaviour.