1993

Mod Fuck Explosion

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1993

Studio

Not Available

West Side Story meets Rumble in the Bronx meets A Clockwork Orange. Bizarre tale of London, a lonely teen yearning for affection and a leather jacket who lives in a dysfunctional family home where the mother keeps popping and sexually playing with her other child, X-Ray, a member of a gang of Mods who are constantly at war with a gang of Asian Bikers. Amidst this turmoil, London and her soul mate M16 search for meaning in a phantasmagoria without it.

Cast

Desi del ValleM16
Bonnie SteigerMother
Jacques BoyreauMadball (Mod)
James DuvalSmack
Victor of AquitaineX-Ray Spex (Mod)
Bonnie DickensonCherry (Mod)

