Mod Fuck Explosion

West Side Story meets Rumble in the Bronx meets A Clockwork Orange. Bizarre tale of London, a lonely teen yearning for affection and a leather jacket who lives in a dysfunctional family home where the mother keeps popping and sexually playing with her other child, X-Ray, a member of a gang of Mods who are constantly at war with a gang of Asian Bikers. Amidst this turmoil, London and her soul mate M16 search for meaning in a phantasmagoria without it.
|Desi del Valle
|M16
|Bonnie Steiger
|Mother
|Jacques Boyreau
|Madball (Mod)
|James Duval
|Smack
|Victor of Aquitaine
|X-Ray Spex (Mod)
|Bonnie Dickenson
|Cherry (Mod)
View Full Cast >