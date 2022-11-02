Modern Art - A Complete Guide

Not Available

An unprecedented film by Academy Award winner Herbert Kline detailing the revolution in art instigated by Cezanne that became Modern Art. Features rare and unique footage of great modern artists in their studios creating and explaining their work with narration and illuminating commentary by Orson Welles. Visits the great collection at The Louvre, the Guggenheim and The Museum of Modern Art. Illustrates the growth and dynamism of Modern Art and each stylistic development: Impressionism, Expressionism, Fauvism, Cubism, Futurism, Dada, Surrealism, Pop Art and Conceptualism.