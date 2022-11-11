Not Available

Modern Body Comedy is shot on a bare theatre stage in Super 8mm film and later converted to digital format. The work combines miscellaneous forms of theatre genres such as drama and comedy and also reveals the act of creating artistic situations. Two men act out these questions in a choreographed performance in which a pair of shoes and socks, a false moustache and a broken chair are the props for their games. A latent homo-erotic tension and a subtle power struggle provide the narrative base. Nashat, always interested in the dynamics of the body, builds up an outrageous tension, which is unpredictably dissolved by a physical incident reminding of a very popular slapstick element.