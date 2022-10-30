Modern Family

Not Available

In Good Company Chulwoo, an editor of company newspaper is ordered to lay off a woman colleague. She gets outraged with unfair dismissal and declares a strike with other co-workers. E.D. 571 In the year of 2030, a 39-yeard-old single woman, KIM Inah. One day, a strange girl is waiting in front of her house. Circleline Sangwoo, a forty-something year old man who recently lost his job, does not let his wife know about the layoff. He kills time by riding on a subway all day long. Star Shaped Stain 1 year after her daughter’s death in kindergarten summer camp, a woman joins a memorial service with other parents who lost their kids.