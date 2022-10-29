Not Available

Modern Girls

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Atlantic Releasing Corporation

Margo, Kelly, and CeCe have three things in common: they're roomates, they're gorgeous, and they're hooked on the glamour and excitement of L.A.'s rock and roll night life. When they get mixed up with a rock star, an arrogant ex-boyfriend, a pseudo-sadist, and the nicest nerd in The City Of Angels, it's a full night to say the least!

Cast

Cynthia GibbCeCe
Virginia MadsenKelly
Daphne ZunigaMargo
Clayton RohnerBruno X / Clifford
Stephen ShellenBrad
Rick OvertonMarsalis

View Full Cast >

Images