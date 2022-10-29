Modern Girls

Margo, Kelly, and CeCe have three things in common: they're roomates, they're gorgeous, and they're hooked on the glamour and excitement of L.A.'s rock and roll night life. When they get mixed up with a rock star, an arrogant ex-boyfriend, a pseudo-sadist, and the nicest nerd in The City Of Angels, it's a full night to say the least!
|Cynthia Gibb
|CeCe
|Virginia Madsen
|Kelly
|Daphne Zuniga
|Margo
|Clayton Rohner
|Bruno X / Clifford
|Stephen Shellen
|Brad
|Rick Overton
|Marsalis
