Modern Guatemala City

Situated about one mile above sea level, Guatemala City, the capital of the Republic of Guatemala, is one of the most progressive cities of Central America. The just completed National Palace is the center of government and is one of the best examples of modern architecture in the region. Most of what is offered in the city in terms of amenities and services is on par with those in the more renowned cities globally. Being primarily populated by those of the Catholic faith, Guatemala City has no shortage of churches, some as old as the city itself. There is a monument to Christopher Columbus in Central Park, he being of importance historical significance to the region. Because of the mild climate year round, there is an abundance and diversity of flora. A country located in the suburbs offers its members the opportunity to participate in a number of recreational activities, such as swimming and horseback riding.