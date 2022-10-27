1937

Modern Inventions

  • Family
  • Animation

Not Available

Not Available

Release Date

May 28th, 1937

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

Donald Duck goes to a museum of modern inventions. After getting in without paying, he meets a robot butler who takes Donald's hat every time he sees him. Donald is very annoyed by this and magically fixes himself a new hat every time this happens and strolls on. Ignoring the sign not to touch it, Donald starts playing with a wrapping machine and ends up being wrapped himself. He also encounters and tries out a robot nursemaid and a fully automatic barber chair. They both don't do him much good.

Cast

Billy BletcherRobot Butler
Cliff EdwardsRobot Barber Chair
Clarence NashDonald Duck

