Hugo Writley, the son of an American shipping magnate, travels to Holland accompanied by his steward, Longway. On the night of their arrival they go to a cabaret, where they get into conversation with two men and their girlfriends who, at closing time, invite the Americans to their home for a few drinks. The hosts, however, turn out to be 'land-sharks' planning to strip the two inebriated Yankees of their cash.