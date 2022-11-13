Modern Ruin: A World's Fair Pavilion

Not Available

The New York State Pavilion, once the shining symbol of the 1964/65 New York World's Fair, now sits in the middle of New York City as a haunting reminder of what became of the age of optimism that was the early 1960's. This film tells the story of Philip Johnson's New York State Pavilion during the glory days of the fair, and chronicles its demise over the past 50 years. The film details its post-fair use as a 60's concert venue and 70's roller rink, including the years of neglect and recent growing advocacy efforts.