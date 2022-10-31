Not Available

“When much of Long Island was still farmland, before it was cool, before the hordes of summer beachgoers clogged the roads, before building lots sold for seven figures, writers, artists, musicians and architects discovered its beauty and solitude and began to build summer cottages and year-round homes. Design Onscreen recently released Modern Tide: Midcentury Architecture on Long Island, an 86-minute documentary film by Jake Gorst about the times, places and people that converged to create lively, free, experimental designs for mostly modest houses that sit lightly on their sites. It’s also a lament against their wanton destruction and a plea to preserve what’s left.” —Modernism Magazine, Fall 2012.