Modes No More Mystery

Not Available

The understanding of Modes and their application has eluded even well-seasoned guitar players. Gambale has made a video that finally clears up the mystery of Modes. As Gambale says "Knowing how to use Modes is as important as learning how to drive a car, they are everything, every song every in almost every styles of music". All the Modes of the Major are explained. Also explained clearly is how to make modal chord progressions. Where else will you find that information. With this video and some study, you will understand Modes once and for all.