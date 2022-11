Not Available

Shun is born with a lethal allergy to eggs. Every day, then, the family is focused on protecting Shun from contact. Shun has to eat special meals at school, his classmates must be careful not to spit on him and get saliva with egg all over him, and Shun has to take his allergy into consideration when he thinks about going on a school field trip. At the same time, his mother tries to maintain her career as a professional dancer.