Modesty and Shame

Famed French artist, photographer, writer and actor Hervé Guibert riveting self-portrayal of his last months and journies living with AIDS. Hervé is seen here in this film with his Panasonic video camera documenting his life. The scenes are shot from June 1990 through March 1991 in Paris France and a respite on the island of Elba. The film was first shown on TF1 (French Television 1) on January 20th, 1992, shortly after his death on December 27th, 1991. The film portrays a very personal look into the human condition.