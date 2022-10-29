1966

Modesty Blaise

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 9th, 1966

Studio

20th Century Fox

Modesty Blaise, a secret agent whose hair color, hair style, and mod clothing change at a snap of her fingers is being used by the British government as a decoy in an effort to thwart a diamond heist. She is being set up by the feds but is wise to the plot and calls in sidekick Willie Garvin and a few other friends to outsmart them. Meanwhile, at his island hideaway, Gabriel, the diamond thief has his own plans for Blaise and Garvin

Cast

Terence StampWillie Garvin
Dirk BogardeGabriel
Harry AndrewsSir Gerald Tarrant
Michael CraigPaul Hagan
Clive RevillMcWhirter / Sheik Abu Tahir
Alexander KnoxMinister

