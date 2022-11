Not Available

Modhi Vilayadu is a Tamil language film released on 24 July 2009. It stars Vinay Rai and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film opened to mixed reviews with Indiaglitz.com rating it highly while Behindwoods said "The game lacks excitement". The film was a flop at the box office. The Film's plot involving heroine is based on the korean movie 100 Days with Mr. Arrogant.