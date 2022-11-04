Mods and Rockers

Not Available

A short modern dance film which utilized the songs of John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison as performed by a band called the Cheynes (featuring Mick Fleetwood on drums). The short film was later folded into a full-length program alongside a pair of jukebox shorts, Swinging UK and UK Swings Again, retitled Go Go Big Beat for U.S. release. The original promotional synopsis for the film describes it as follows: "A symbolic ultra modern coffee bar sets the scene for a girl in gold lame jeans, bolero and bootees, to start moving to the pulsating rhythms beating out from a glittering juke box. As the music becomes progressively louder and more frantic, so the dancer increases the speed of her lithe movements to keep pace with the tempo. A boy starts to dance with this red-headed dynamo of a girl, but is repelled when she accepts the advances of a second boy. The two men vie for her attentions."