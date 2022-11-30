Not Available

It's never an easy work of making money. Some people in China devote themselves into their career in the US company AMWAY due to its rosy prospect. What they do is organizing meetings, seeking for new partners, selling products. They find it extremly exciting and inspiring. Mr Wang chose to enter in this game. He enjoyed it in spite of he never gaining from it. While his senior partner, Mr Li,was alway unstable. He confused with his future, but couldn't make a final decision of giving up. 'modus vivendi' is about people struggling, slightly, for a better life. Nobody benefited from the project, but it made things seem to be different.