Moe Sakaru idol: Ecstasy de yare!

Not Available

Akuto, a guard of Agel who put in underground idol Iku Onne (Yuri Asada) who is boiling hot, receives a mysterious app called "EROS NOTE" from a mysterious man named Dick. One day, Akuhito gets angry at a woman named Mami (Yukine Sakuragi) who is constantly in trouble during work and is thrown at a color cone. And then, in the "EROS NOTE", if you enter "rape that woman" in half doubt, Mami becomes a lewd woman with no soul and is raped by Akujin. On the other hand, Iku who did not pass the audition was tricked by a swindle producer, Sudo, and was forced to provide a physical body with an embarrassing image.