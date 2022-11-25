Moederliefde

Not Available

In this documentary we follow 21-year-old Cynthia Stomphorst and her retarted mother for a year. At first sight, Cynthia is a perfectly normal, calm MBO student from Vlaardingen. In practice, she sleeps during the day and is absorbed in games and music at night. Cynthia is no ordinary girl of twenty from Vlaardingen. She is the only one of the Stomphorst family who is normally gifted, and has lived in twelve different places since her infancy: foster families, host families, weekend and crisis families and children's homes. When she is sixteen, she can go to a Assisted Living project. But after a conflict with a roommate, she is forced to move in with her gifted mother. Here she celebrates her 21st birthday. Twenty years ago, Cynthia was the main character in an episode of the TV show Zembla.