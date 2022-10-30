Moga Bunda Disayang Allah

Not Available

Karang, who loves children, changes after a sea accident happened, he couldn’t save the children who were with him. He suffers from trauma and is plagued by guilt. He shuts away from children and breaks off her engagement with Kinarsih because he thinks he doesn’t deserve her. He alienates himself to an island far away from the capital city and becomes a drinker. His life changes when Mother HK, a wealthy and respected figure in the region, comes and askes him to become Melati’s teacher. Her daughter Melati is blind, deaf and dumb. The girl can’t communicate with anyone around her. Since he drinks a lot, Karang grows violent when teaching her. He often yells and treats her ruthlessly, making everyone scared and confused. However gradually both of them become more and more dependent on each other.