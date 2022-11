Not Available

A young man, Ramesh (Kamal Haasan), returns from overseas. He arranges a marriage with Kasthuri (Sumithra), and marries her. In a sub-plot, Ramesh's secretary Menaka (Fatafat Jayalakshmi) marries Ravisankar (Vijayakumar), an artist, at nearly the same time. The spouses in each pairing are very different from each other, and have great problems understanding each other. This movie explores whether either pair can make a good marriage together.