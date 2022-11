Not Available

Mogamul is a 1995 Tamil language film directed by Gnana Rajasekaran based on a novel written by Thi. Janakiraman. The film features Archana Joglekar, Nedumudi Venu and Abhishek in lead roles whilst Vivek and Venniradai Moorthy play supporting roles. The score and soundtrack were composed by Ilaiyaraaja. The film opened in May 1995 to critical acclaim