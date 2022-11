Not Available

Rehmat Khan (Raaj Kumar) is the wise leader of a tribe of frontiersmen. After the malevolent leader of a neighboring tribe (Amrish Puri) kidnaps the beautiful Shama (Hema Malini), the woman escapes and seeks refuge in Khan's camp. When Khan falls for her, their love threatens to spark a bloody tribal war in this drama from Prakash Mehra. The Kalyanji-Anandji soundtrack features "Allah Kare Maula Kare" and "Bahut Kat Chuka Hai."