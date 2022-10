Not Available

Based on Dr. Kashinath Singh's Hindi novel 'Kashi Ka Assi', a religious satire based on the commercialization of the pilgrimage city, and fake gurus who lure the visitors and tourists. Assi Ghat is a burning ghat on the river banks of Ganges flowing into the middle of Banaras, India. The film is based in a famous, historical locality by the ghat, on the southern end of Banaras (Varanasi).