Not Available

Mohammadia

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Mohammadia is one of those rare gems that have earned both critical acclaim and wide audience popularity over generations, a film that is both uniquely eccentric and utterly seminal. Traveling between contemporary Tunisia (shot in exquisite 16mm black-and-white) and 100 years prior to independence (narrated with ink-etched cutouts), Mohammadia re-envisages official colonial history. The film recounts, in the style of a folk tale, how Bey Ahmed I became smitten with Versailles after a trip to Paris and decided to build an equally sumptuous palace for himself in Tunis, driving his country to ruin in the bargain.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images