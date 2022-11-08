Moi, Gagarine

Not Available

In 1991 the Soviet Union disappeared with the collapse of the country. Some DJs turn towards techno music and LSD. The capital starts to beat with a very different rhythm. Director Olga Darfy remembers her city, Moscow, her youth and everything she lived during her 20s. Her friend Vanya Salmaksov, one of the creator of the parties called GAGARIN PARTIES, disappeared in 1998. The director decides then to tell about this dizzying time from fragments of experiences interviews, archives and memories asking herself and the people she meets in this journey: Where is Vanya? Where are all these intense emotions, the excitation, the romanticism? Where has this time gone?