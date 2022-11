Not Available

As a successful businessman, an uninhibited symbol of modern capitalism, Michel Gani has everything: money, power, love. And he wants it known. As he prepares to make the "coup"of his career, he agrees to let cameras follow him by Joseph Klein, a sassy and committed journalist. This is supposed to become an ode to the genius of a great man. An astonishing and exhilarating journey into the corridors of business and life of the rich and powerful ensues.