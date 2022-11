Not Available

Filmed live for the Olympic Cultural Program in Moscow in 1980, this breathtaking performance of folk dancing features the famed Moiseyev Dance Company. Established in 1937 by choreographer Igor Moiseyev, the troupe's mission is to reinvigorate traditional national dances with modern creativity and professional skill. Dance segments include "Summer Suite," "Kazan Tartar Dance," "The Skating Rink" and "Young Polianka Dance."