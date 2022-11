Not Available

A suspicious runner. A doctor practicing controversial treatments. A group of patients eager to please authority figures. What mystery waits along Mojave Run? A secluded facility near a correctional institute treats out-of-control sex addicts, including TitanMen exclusives Leo Alarcon, Dakota Rivers and Christopher Saint. But does this combustible group want to be cured? Find out as director Joe Gage's tinderbox erupts in the desert heat.