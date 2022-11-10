Mojin: The Lost Legend

Not Available

At the beginning of the 1990s, famous tomb explorer Hu Bayi decided to retire and move to the United States with his fiancée Shirley. But before his wedding, Bayi discovers his first love Ding Shitian, who supposedly had died in the "One Hundred Cave" 20 years ago, is actually still alive. Together with Shirley and his old exploration partner, Bayi unravels a terrible millennium-old secret...