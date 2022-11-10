Not Available

Mojin: The Lost Legend

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Beijing Enlight Pictures

At the beginning of the 1990s, famous tomb explorer Hu Bayi decided to retire and move to the United States with his fiancée Shirley. But before his wedding, Bayi discovers his first love Ding Shitian, who supposedly had died in the "One Hundred Cave" 20 years ago, is actually still alive. Together with Shirley and his old exploration partner, Bayi unravels a terrible millennium-old secret...

Cast

Chen KunHu Baiyi
Huang BoWang Kaixuan
Shu QiShirley Yang
AngelaBabyDing Shitian
Xia YuGrill
Liu XiaoqingYing Caihong

