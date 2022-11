Not Available

While attending the 1/1 RX-78-2 Gundam display event in Odaiba's Shiokaze Park, Haru Irei goes to the merchandise section to choose a Gunpla kit. When he fails to pick up the last available High Grade (HG) 1/144 RX-78-2 Gundam kit, he discovers the HG 1/144 GPB-X80 Beginning Gundam and makes it his own. With his newly assembled kit, Haru participates in Gunpla Battle, a virtual simulation game where players have their Gunpla models scanned and battle each other with them.