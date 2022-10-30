Not Available

Parth,a young ambitious film director struggles with his career but in his struggles lies his confidence and belief that success will surely come his way.His search for a successful path breaking film makes him team up with Eric,a student of anthropology. Their subject ' Waari ' is a religious pilgrimage which is collectively made by millions every year in Maharashtra,India.It has kept pace with modern times but has retained its core values as it did many centuries ago. Through Parth the viewer is taken through a soul searching journey.His struggle with his conscience and his lover lead him eventually to a state of belief. 'Mokssh ' narrates a modern love story.Its not only spiritual it gives direction to the youth of the modern world who is lost in greed,lust,ambition.its a realization that everyone is connected to their roots ,culture. beauty of relationships,humanity,simplicity has been depicted & high lightedthroughout the film.