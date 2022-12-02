Not Available

Catholic priest Jon Urski has broken the rules. As a result he has to go to Mokus, an abandoned parish in the middle of a marsh which has been without a spiritual leader since the mysterious death of the previous parish priest Janos Talaber. Jon Urski is resolved to rebuild, with the help of the villagers, the ruined church at Mokus. But the people are afraid that restoring the church will arouse pagan demons. The wild waters are beginning to rise... Water is pouring into the restored church from all sides and begins to erase the border between reality and the dreams.