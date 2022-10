Not Available

Bulletproof Films investigates the dangerous world of toxic environmental mold in the new documentary film MOLDY. Produced by prominent biohacker, bestselling author, and Bulletproof Founder, Dave Asprey, and directed by Kee Kee Buckley and Eric Troyer, the film uncovers the frightening truth about this growing health crisis far more dangerous than asbestos and lead paint, and exposes risks, explains the effects, and shares solutions for keeping our families strong.