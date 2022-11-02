Not Available

Thanmatra movie tells the story of Ramesan Nair (Mohanlal) who is a Kerala government secretariat employee, cocooned in his own small and happy world. An honest and sincere man, Ramesan's family consists of his loving wife Lekha (Meera Vasudev), son Manu (Arjun Lal) who is a plus-two student, and daughter Manju (Baby Niranjana), a primary school student.His biggest ambition is to see that his son gets into the IAS(India Administartive Service), something he himself had failed to achieve despite being a brilliant student. Manu is a very loving son and an intelligent student who...