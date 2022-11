Not Available

Inspired by El Chavo Del Ocho, one of the most successful TV series in the world, the short film tells the story of Moleque, a ten-year-old street boy who lives searching food. One day he meets Soneca, an older churros salesman who, upon seeing the boy walking barefoot, decides to give him a pair of gift boots. But when he takes Moleque to the village where he lives, Soneca has a hard time with the boy's antics. "Moleque" was shot in Minas Gerais, in a village in Santa Efigenia.