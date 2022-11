Not Available

A complete change of pace for cult pinku-eiga filmmaker Hisayasu Sato, this softcore farce set in a women's clinic looks more like one of Siggi Gotz's German romps than a film from the director of OL Renzoku Rape: Kyonyu Musaboru or Kamen No Yuwaku. The zany antics include the misadventures of a voyeuristic nurse, an exhibitionistic patient, a doctor and nurse who engage in S&M, a hypochondriac, and a lesbian nurse who sleeps with the patients.