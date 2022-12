Not Available

Josefa and Abelardo is an old couple wracked by monotony. She is quite authoritarian, and he is always trying to please her, only achieving herirritation. Sexual appetites have been decaying over the years, mostly in Josefa; whose only pleasure is the soap operas she follows with great attention. One night, with the arrival of Rebecca, Abelardo's young and desirable niece, the routine of the marriage changes drastically.