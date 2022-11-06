Not Available

Molly and Lawless John

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Western - Molly, the shy, romance-starved wife of an arrogant frontier sheriff, finds herself drawn to a prisoner in her husband's jail. This prisoner, a handsome young man named Johnny, plays on Molly's sympathy and convinces her to help him escape. Molly then accompanies Johnny on his cross-country flight but soon learns he's simply been using her. Molly makes the best of the situation, however, and by the time the sheriff's posse catches up with them, Molly shows that she's learned how to assert herself. - Vera Miles, Sam Elliott, Clu Gulager

Cast

Vera MilesMolly Parker
Sam ElliottJohnny Lawler
Clu GulagerDeputy Tom Clements
John AndersonSheriff Marvin Parker
Cynthia MyersDolly Winward
Charles PinneyReverend

