Molly Crows

When seven year old Jess and her alcoholic Mother arrive in Haslem, she's an easy target for the brutal bullying culture. But there's something different about Jess. She can see and hear things that other people can't. When Jess is brutalized in a country lane, the ancient spirits of the area appear, angry and full of vengeance. The townspeople take the law into their own hands and commit a terrible act upon an innocent, as brutal and unforgivable as the notorious Witchfinders from centuries past.